Vivo v29 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Vivo v29 is the latest addition to Vivo’s exceptional lineup of smartphones. The Vivo v29 brings together cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design, promising users a seamless and immersive mobile experience. Packed with powerful features, including an advanced camera system, a vibrant display, and robust performance capabilities, the Vivo v29 caters to the diverse needs of modern smartphone enthusiasts. If you want to import Vivo v29 to Pakistan from abroad, you’ll need to pay PTA Tax on Vivo v29 to use it in Pakistan. Here are the details of how much you need to pay PTA Tax on Vivo V29.

PTA Tax on Vivo V29

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Vivo v29 51,743 92,950

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

The Vivo v29 PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

Suggestion To FBR & PTA

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempted from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.