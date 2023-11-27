Vivo y27 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Vivo y27 is a sleek and feature-packed smartphone designed to elevate the mobile experience. Vivo continues its commitment to blending style with functionality in the Vivo y27, offering users an impressive combination of performance and aesthetics. With a focus on delivering a seamless user interface, a vibrant display, and a versatile camera system, the Vivo y27 caters to the diverse needs of today’s smartphone users. If you intend to import this smartphone into Pakistan, you’ll need to pay PTA Tax on Vivo y27. Here are the details:

PTA Tax on Vivo y27

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Vivo y27 9,780 11,781

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones or mobile phones?

The Vivo y27 PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

Suggestion To FBR & PTA

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempted from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.