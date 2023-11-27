Vivo y36 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Vivo y36 seamlessly blends style with substance, offering users a sophisticated design coupled with powerful features. Boasting an impressive camera system, a vibrant display, and robust performance capabilities, the Vivo y36 is crafted to meet the diverse needs of modern smartphone enthusiasts. If you have planned to import Vivo y36 from abroad into Pakistan, go through the Vivo y36 PTA Tax. This will help you to calculate and arrange your budget if you want to import a Vivo y36 for personal use.

PTA Tax on Vivo y36

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Vivo y36 9,780 11,781

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones or mobile phones?

The Vivo y36 PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempted from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.