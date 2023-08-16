Apple iPhone 15, Pro, 15 Plus & Pro Max PTA Tax in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 15 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 107,325(On Passport)

PKR 130,708 (On ID Card)

iPhone 15 Plus (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 113,075 (On Passport)

PKR 137,033 (On ID Card)

iPhone 15 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 122,275 (On Passport)

PKR 147,153 (On ID Card)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 131,130 (On Passport)

PKR 156,893 (On ID Card)

Have you got any plans to buy an iPhone 15 model abroad and bring it to Pakistan? If YES, due to DIRBS, you’ll have to pay PTA tax in order to register it and be able to use it with your local SIM here in Pakistan. The Apple iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max PTA tax /customs duty that you would have to pay is mentioned above. It has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

NOTE!

Do not forget to Register the Second SIM / Digital SIM on Your Latest iPhone or You might face issues in the future!

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Apple iPhone 15 PTA tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost of importing the latest Apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to register it in 30 days on your passport to avail of the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.