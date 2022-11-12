New PTA Taxes for iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 8 & 8 Plus (Nov 2022)

The national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has recently increased tax on smartphone import. This can be attributed to the rupee’s decline and low State Bank reserves. To stabilize the economy, the government wishes to restrict imports at the moment. This is a step in the right direction for retailers that import phones in bulk, but we do not believe it is acceptable for a normal user who imports phones for personal use. So, in this regard, we will inform users regarding new PTA taxes for iPhone 7/ iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 plus.

New PTA Taxes for Apple iPhone 7/ iPhone 7 plus & iPhone 8/ iPhone 8 Plus

Devices PTA tax on passport PTA tax on CNIC iPhone 7 95324 98088 iPhone 7 Plus 95324 98088 iPhone 8 98977 110311 iPhone 8 Plus 98977 110311

As evident, importing an iPhone 7 series or 8 series will cost you a hefty PKR 90k – 110k in taxes. The tax increases the total price of the phone, which exceeds the purchasing capacity of a large number of consumers. We urge that our national telecom regulator PTA exclude or reduce duties on smartphone imports for personal use.

Moreover, you can use our PTA Tax Calculator if you have any questions regarding these taxes or if you want to determine the PTA tax on any other smartphone.

