Vivo s17 PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Vivo s17 is the latest marvel from Vivo’s smartphone collection. The Vivo s17 combines sleek aesthetics with advanced technology, delivering a device that stands out in both design and performance. Featuring a stunning display, innovative camera capabilities, and efficient processing, the Vivo s17 caters to the demands of users seeking a stylish yet high-functioning smartphone.

PTA Tax on Vivo s17

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Vivo s17 27,528 30,194

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones or mobile phones?

The Vivo s17 PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempted from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.