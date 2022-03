Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro & 12X Tax or Customs Duty in Pakistan

Xiaomi 12 (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Xiaomi 12 Pro (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Xiaomi 12X (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 72500 (On Passport)

PKR 85600 (On ID Card)

Xiaomi has been amazing its users by launching some exceptional smartphones in the market. The company has lately launched the new Xiaomi 12 series. The Mi 12, 12 Pro, and 12X come at a reasonable price bracket with some decent features. Though you will have to pay PTA tax to get it registered so you will be able to use it with your local SIM in Pakistan. The Mi 12 series Pro tax /customs duty that is mentioned above has to be paid within 30 days (in case of PTA Passport registration) and 60 days (in case of PTA ID card registration) in order to register your phone with PTA to use it with any local network if you are importing it to Pakistan.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

Xiaomi 12 Series tax / exact customs duty is stated above to help you know the precise cost that you will have to pay for importing the latest apple smartphones to Pakistan. You’ll be able to use it for 60 days, afterwards, your phone won’t work with any local SIM.

TIP!

You might want to get it registered in 30 days on your passport to avail the discount.

FBR has reduced the taxes quite a lot when compared to the initial stages of the DIRBS program being launched.