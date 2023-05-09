How to Register Mobile Phone Online & Free of Cost with PTA

How to Register Your Mobile Phone Online & Free of Cost with PTA

The launch of DIRBS is a very good initiative however many people are still confused about how to register their devices with PTA. In fact now in order to facilitate International Travellers, PTA in collaboration with FBR has launched a new web-based user interface application in DIRBS for the regularisation and registration of unregistered mobile phones in Pakistan. It means now, one can pay duties and taxes online rather than standing in long queues at the Airport. For now, International travellers will be able to bring phones in their luggage and don’t need to declare it at Airport. Now One can easily register a mobile phone in Pakistan totally free of cost with PTA.

New Procedure for the legalisation of mobile devices unveiled

The FBR has issued separate procedures for the registration of mobile devices in Pakistan brought in by international travellers, registration of mobile devices by the local applicant, registration of mobile devices imported by individuals through postal service or courier and registration of mobile devices imported illegally through informal channels by local traders. PTA Online Device Registration System is specially launched to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

So here is a guide for Free mobile phone registration with PTA.

Here’s How to Register your Device Through DIRBS Online Portal:

1) Click https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs to open the Device Registration Portal.

 

How to Register your Mobile Phone with PTA Online?2) Sign Up if you don’t have an account.

How to Register your Mobile Phone with PTA Online?3) You need to Select the purpose and User Type(local Pakistani or Foreigner)

Register mobile phone free of cost in pakistan

Now here is a catch.  You need to choose user type: local(Pakistani) or foreigner on the following basis:

4) Fill in the other fields as well including name, phone, email, postal address and passport number.

How to Register your Mobile Phone with PTA Online?5) Now click on the sign-up. You will be sent a confirmation email with a link. By clicking on the link again login window having email id and password will appear. Add your credentials and log in.

6) Upon logging in, you will be directed to the declaration window.

PTA DIRBS 7) Click on the individual COC in the leftmost corner. You will see two options: Apply for COC and My Applications. Click on Apply for COC.

Device registration system DIRBS8) Now you will be directed to the Imei window where you need to enter the phone number and IMEI of your device. You can check the IMEI of your device by dialling *06# from your device dial pad

Mobile registration with PTA Free of Cost

9)  Now you will get a text on the mobile number that you have entered. The text that you would receive will show a procedure if tax is to be paid or not.

10) You are done! Now you can also track your application by clicking on my Application.

How to register mobile phone with PTA

Free mobile device registration in Pakistan

Under these new procedures, the first mobile phone in a year will be registered in DIRBS free of duty/taxes. In the case someone has brought more mobile phones, the system will electronically generate a payment slip ID for payment of duty and taxes. Later on, this payment can be made via online banking, ATMs and mobile banking for registering mobile phone IMEI.

Calculate the PTA Tax with the Mobile Phones Tax Calculator in Pakistan.

When the system will be confirmed about the payment of duty/taxes, the mobile device will be white-listed on DIRBS. International travellers can register their mobile devices within 60 days of their arrival in Pakistan. After the due date, registration of such mobile devices will be subject to additional penalty and no concessions will be available under Baggage Rules.

To register your non-compliant device through PTA Device Registration System, Click Here

