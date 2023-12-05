OnePlus 11R PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The OnePlus 11R is the latest marvel in smartphone technology that seamlessly blends cutting-edge innovation with stunning design. Elevating the OnePlus legacy, this flagship device promises an unparalleled user experience, boasting powerful features, exceptional performance, and a sleek aesthetic that sets it apart in the realm of premium smartphones. From a high-refresh-rate display to a sophisticated camera system, the OnePlus 11R is poised to redefine your smartphone journey, ensuring that you stay at the forefront of the digital era. If you are planning to import the OnePlus 11R to Pakistan, you’ll need to pay PTA Tax on OnePlus 11R. The OnePlus 11R PTA Tax details are:

PTA Tax on OnePlus 11R in Pakistan (Passport & CNIC)

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) OnePlus 11R 93,500 115,000

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

The OnePlus 11R PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

It has been a while since the PTA put in place DIRBS to tax imported smartphones, even if they were only imported for personal use. However, some people have found illegal ways to avoid paying PTA taxes, which costs FBR and PTA a lot of money. We think the PTA should either not charge the PTA Tax on smartphones brought in for personal use or should charge a small fee so that everyone is willing to pay the PTA Tax on the imported smartphones.