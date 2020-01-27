Samsung Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan Top of the Line Galaxy S Series - Samsung Galaxy S10 / S10 + & S10e Tax, if you plan to import it to Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 & S10+ (All Variants) Tax Payable:

PKR 31,520 (On Passport)

PKR 40,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Tax! In fact, the whole S10 Series import duty that you’d have to pay if you want to use it in Pakistan after you import it here is the same. As they all cost over $500.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

Want to know the import duties on other smartphones / mobile phones?

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, S10e & the normal S10 tax / exact customs duty is mentioned above to help you know the exact cost that you’d be incurring for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. It costs over $500 USD, so the tax on this particular Galaxy smartphone is the maximum that FBR charges.

Note: Your mobile device will be blocked within 60 Days after arrival if you do not register it with PTA by paying the tax/customs duty.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount or you can visit any Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong) near you.

How to Pay the Tax?

Tax can be paid in any bank nearby you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.