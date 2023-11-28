Xiaomi Redmi 10C PTA Tax and Customs Duty in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to deliver a compelling blend of performance and affordability. Xiaomi continues to redefine expectations with the Redmi 10C, offering users a feature-packed device without breaking the bank. Boasting a vibrant display, a capable camera system, and efficient processing power, the Redmi 10C caters to the diverse needs of smartphone enthusiasts. If you have made a plan to import the Xiaomi Redmi 10C from abroad into Pakistan, you need to go through the table below to know the PTA tax on the Xiaomi Redmi 10C.

Xiaomi Redmi 10C PTA Tax

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) Xiaomi Redmi 10C 9,780 11,781

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5–10%, not more.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10C PTA tax and exact customs duty have been provided above in order to give you a clear understanding of the total cost you will need to pay for importing the smartphone to Pakistan. If you do not pay the required customs duty amount for your mobile device within 60 days of its arrival, your device will be blocked.

Suggestion to FBR and PTA!!!

It has been a while since the PTA introduced DIRBS to impose taxes on imported smartphones, even for Personal Use. However, people have found some illegal ways to be exempted from PTA taxes, which is a huge loss to FBR and PTA. We suggest that the PTA either lift the PTA Tax on the smartphones that are imported for personal use or impose a minimal amount so that everyone agrees to pay.