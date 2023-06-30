New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 11 Series (July 2023)

It’s time to inform our audience about the new reduced PTA taxes on iPhone 11 series. After the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced a drop in PTA taxes, users especially those having iPhones (who haven’t registered with PTA) were curious about the new taxes. So, in order to assist them, we covered taxes on iPhone 14 pro models, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 12 series. Now, let’s find out the new PTA taxes on iPhone 11 series to check how much less you have to pay to register it with PTA.

New Updated PTA Taxes on iPhone 11 series

iPhone Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) iPhone 11 67,308/-. 86,689/-. iPhone 11 Pro 93,180/-. 115,148/-. iPhone 11 Pro Max 96,860/-. 119,196/-.

All iPhone users must be happy by witnessing this reduction in taxes, especially on the iPhone 11. However, we still feel that these taxes are a bit high and FBR should further lower these taxes to provide relief to the consumers.

