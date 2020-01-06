5 Best Games like Clash Royale to Play in 2020

Gone are days when people used to get bored. With the advent of mobile phones, the technology is growing to a level where it has no end. Not everyone likes to use social media platforms when getting bored. Some people like to kill their times by playing video games. Android and iOS are full of games, be it adventure games, cricket games, baby games, or War games, there are plenty of options available on Google PlayStore and Apple store.

However, as many options confuse people, we have a series of guides and roundup on different games (like best open world games, action games, strategy games, best multiplayer games on Android, RPG games, free games on mac, games for your Android TV and more) that make is easier for our readers to decide which games to go for. Nowadays war games are blowing everyone’s mind. Many people would relate to the game as the name of game is Clash Royale.

People who love video gaming must know the game named Clash Royale. For those who do not know about it, it is a video game published by supercell, launched in the year 2016. From that time this game has got popularity and is winning many hearts. As this game is a mixture of collectable card games, tower defence and online battle arena this game is widely accepted by people of all ages throughout the world. This game even appeals to all those people who like to play games like Clash of Clans and Hearthstone.

5 Best Games like Clash Royale to Download for Free & Play in 2020

Keeping in view ever-growing interest of people about this game, many companies have launched games which are somewhat same to Clash Royale with different theme and names. The people who have replicated this Clash Royale game have added some new elements even making this game better than the original one. Here are some games like Clash Royale that one should try to kill their time.

Cards and Castles:

The Games Cards and Castle are totally the same as Clash Royale. It means everything you do in Clash Royale is included in this game. Basically, “Cards and Castles” combines a MOBA with trading card game just like Clash Royale. One will be able to use multi-faction combo decks in the five unique factions of the game. Due to this the games get more complicated otherwise it is a copy paste of Clash Royale.

X-War: Clash of Zombies:

“X-War the clash of zombies” has all your favourite characters like Iron Man, The Hulk and Thor to fight with Zombies. The zombies are the same as the zombies of Clash Royale.

However, this game has plenty of new options to fight those zombies. This game is a mixture of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. So, if you are looking for more war and great options, get this game.

Battle command:

The best thing about this game is that it takes you to the future

The instant appeal of Battle Command is that its set in the future, which makes for a rather interesting change of pace to other games on this list. It’s your goal to turn a run-down base into a formidable military fort, and then from there, it’s just the little task of taking over the world. Robots and lasers are aplenty here, which is a welcome change from all those swords. We particularly love the War Games mode, as it gives you ample opportunity to test strategies without risking losing all your precious materials and your fighting force.

Star Wars: Force Collection:

All gamers will relate to this game as it ads fun in their lives. This is the best game when it comes to Star Wars tie. This game lets you collect cards from your favourite Star Wars characters and use these cards for the trading card battle system to conquer galaxies. When you collect items and trade cards you go to next level of the battle. Sometime this game will make you fight and on the other time, it will throw you on the dark side. In either way, this game will provide you will the best experience.

Card Wars Kingdom:

This is my favourite game as it doesn’t only provide a war like experience but also add an adventure to it which makes this game more interesting. Basically, card wars is an actual game that was played in series, but thanks to cartoon network that they have added it on mobile for fans. This is the second iteration of the in-show game, but the original Card Wars isn’t a patch on the sequel, mostly due to the heavy lean on premium items.

This game is a mixture of freemium elements of the gameplay, with a bright and breezy tone full of Adventure Time jokes and quips. This game has some good strategies which make it even better to be played.

So, these were the best alternatives to Clash Royale when it comes to feature and theme. If you have some batter alternate of Clash of Royale, you can add to our list by posting the names in the comments section. Plus let us know whether you like these games or not?