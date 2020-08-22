Oppo Reno 5 Series: Expected to Design Snapdragon 775G

In China and on world markets as well, OPPO has recently launched their OPPO Reno 4 smartphone line-up. When traveling to various regions, the OPPO Series Reno 4 has made many changes and specifications. It certainly can’t be called a series that had been there for quite a while, and many would even be surprised to hear of the Reno 5 series, but it happened. According to the paper, Reno 5 has already started to appear on the internet.

According to the report, the OPPO Smartphone Series Reno 5 – OPPO Reno 5, Reno 5 Pro, and Reno 5 Plus – would include three smartphones. This time there would even be an additional model, which will not disappoint since nearly all the mobile companies are already selling their flagship smartphones with a ‘Pro Plus’ or an “Ultra” version.

The company doesn’t officially provide details on how the Reno series is in the world. 5G technology and design updates from the new Reno 4 system are included in the Reno 5 series.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro series Expected Specs, & Price

The latest Oppo Reno 5 Pro with its 7.7 mm and 161 grams is actually the lightest and lightest Reno smartphone branded by the handheld manufacturer. This has a 90 Hz refresh rate, a Super AMOLED and a curved display. It has a rapid charging system of 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 and can supply a handset in only 36 minutes and battery capacity.

The Snapdragons775 G SoC seems to be an improved Snapdragons765 G variant from the nomenclature of the processors. While the Snapdragon 860 is apparently the toned down Snapdragon 865 SoC version. Talking of the reports from Snapdragon 860, a known Chinese tipster named Digital Chat Station claimed at a meeting at Oppo earlier this month that this processor had been mentioned. It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB Built-in storage.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro is an upcoming smartphone. Its expected price in Pakistan is PKR 130,000.

